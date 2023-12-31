Watch live: New Zealand welcomes the New Year with fireworks over Auckland
Watch live as New Zealand becomes one of the first countries to welcome 2024 with a fireworks display over Auckland.
Auckland will be the first major city to celebrate the New Year.
A five-minute long fireworks display will begin with a 10-second countdown projected onto the base of the Sky Tower.
There have been warnings of bad weather which may mar the occasion, but Kiwis are preparing to welcome in 2024 nonetheless.
Planning of the fireworks display started six months ago, with pre-production and programming of the firing field computers and address signal boxes.
PyroStar International owner Robert McDermott helped set up the display. He told 1News that the unique thing about the Sky Tower celebration is people can “stand underneath” the display near the tower because the special products used “burn out in flight”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies