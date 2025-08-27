Ex-rugby player Shane Christie, who called for study of concussion, dies at age 39

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A leading New Zealand rugby player who had advocated for closer study of the connections between concussion and long-term brain injury has died at the age of 39.

Police were called early Wednesday morning to the Nelson home of Shane Christie, who played for the Highlanders in Super Rugby and for New Zealand Maori, where he was found dead.

The New Zealand Herald newspaper reported that his friends suspected Christie had taken his own life.

Police said “the death will be referred to the coroner and we have no further information or comment we can provide.”

Christie suspected he was suffering from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disorder which has been linked in the U.S. to a number of suicides among players in the National Football League. The NFL in 2016 acknowledged a connection between football and CTE.

The condition can only be detected post-mortem. Christie had indicated he intended to leave his brain to researchers for study in the hope of making rugby a safer game.

“Without brain donations we’re not going to be able to identify how long it takes to get this disease. It’s important to help the research in New Zealand,” Christie said in a recent interview.

Christie was a friend and teammate of Billy Guyton, who died of suicide in 2023 and who became the first New Zealand rugby player to be diagnosed with CTE. Christie helped to establish the Billy Guyton Foundation which attempts to foster better understanding on the consequences of concussion.

“Bill motivated me to have the courage to speak my mind about what I see,” Christie said last year at a Foundation event.

Christie reported several concussions during his playing career and since his retirement said he'd suffered headaches and memory lapses. CTE is known to cause mood and behavioral changes and cognitive impairment.

“It feels like a bruise in your head and when you’re walking it hurts. So when you’re thinking it hurts, when you’re trying to exercise the pressure hurts, and you’re not as fast and can’t think as quick,” he was quoted as saying.

In a statement published by the New Zealand-based Stuff news site, New Zealand Rugby said in the wake of his playing career, Christie became passionate about coaching.

"Any time the rugby community loses a member it is felt deeply," New Zealand Rugby said. "Shane’s passion for the game will be remembered always. Our thoughts are with Shane’s whānau (family), friends, former teammates, and community at this incredibly difficult time.”

