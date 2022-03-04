Section of iconic oceanside Newport Cliff Walk collapses
A stretch of the iconic oceanside Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island has been closed to the public after a 20-foot section collapsed Thursday
A stretch of the iconic oceanside Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island has been closed to the public after a 20-foot (6-meter) section collapsed Thursday. No injuries were reported.
The walk is a major tourist draw offering breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and Newport’s Gilded Age mansions on the other.
William Riccio, Newport’s director of public services, calling the collapse “giant.”
“It’s bad,” Riccio told The Newport Daily News. “You can’t believe the piles of debris right now."
“This is much worse than the (Superstorm) Sandy devastation we had, I think. You can see there are still things moving. I’m not convinced it’s done yet," he added.
The collapse occurred near Webster Street and Narragansett Ave. The area around the collapse will be closed for the foreseeable future according to city officials, who said public safety crews are assessing the damage.
A concrete wall that abuts what Riccio said was a private residence could also end up being effected by the collapse. He didn't say how long it would take to repair the walk.
The walk is around 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) long and was designated a National Recreation Trail in 1975, according to cliffwalk.com.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.