1 police officer dead, 1 hurt in offshore helicopter crash

Authorities are investigating the cause of a police helicopter crash off the Southern California coast that left one officer dead and another hospitalized with critical injuries

Via AP news wire
Sunday 20 February 2022 17:35
Police Helicopter Crash
Police Helicopter Crash
(Huntington Beach Police Department)

Authorities were investigating Sunday the cause of a police helicopter crash off the Southern California coast that left one officer dead and another hospitalized with critical injuries.

The Huntington Beach officers were responding to a disturbance in the neighboring city of Newport Beach around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the helicopter hit a narrow strip of water between Lido Isle and the Balboa Peninsula. Witnesses said boaters who saw the helicopter go down rushed to the wreckage to pull the officers out.

Nicholas Vella, 44, a 14-year veteran with the police department, died in the crash, Police Chief Eric Parra said at a Saturday night news conference. He leaves behind behind a wife and daughter.

Vella “was truly dedicated to his job and was doing what he loved doing,” the chief said.

“This is a difficult night for all of us and I would ask for your prayers and support as we support our officers' families.”

Recommended

The second officer, who is a 16-year veteran with the department, was taken to the hospital in critical condition “but he is feeling OK,” Parra said. It wasn’t immediately clear who was the pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Orange County Sheriff's Department are investigating the crash.

A witness told KCAL-TV he saw the helicopter struggling moments before the crash.

“We were driving over here and we heard the pitch of the helicopter and it sounded like the helicopter was in distress,” said the witness who spoke to the station on condition of anonymity. “When we looked at the helicopter it was out of control. It was obvious the helicopter was gonna go down. It did go down, and almost immediately sunk.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in