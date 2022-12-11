Jump to content

It's all downhill for 300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree

A bunch of Santa lookalikes have taken to the ski slopes once again to spread some holiday cheer

Via AP news wire
Sunday 11 December 2022

It’s all downhill for 300 skiing Santas, a Grinch and a tree

A bunch of Santa lookalikes took to the ski slopes to spread some seasonal cheer on Sunday.

More than 300 jolly ol’ elves — all dressed in red — dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine. A skiing Grinch and a skiing Christmas tree joined the party.

It wasn't exactly a winter wonderland — there was little natural snow. The snow-making machines at Sunday River produced enough of the fluffy stuff for the annual tradition. Santa Sunday has grown in popularity over more than two decades, raising $7,500 this year for a local charity.

