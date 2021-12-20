NFL Hall of Famer charged with failing to report new address

Authorities say NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor is facing felony charges in South Florida after failing to report an address change as required because of his status as a registered sex offender

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 December 2021 19:51
Lawrence Taylor Arrest Football
NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor is facing felony charges in South Florida after failing to report an address change as required because of his status as a registered sex offender, authorities said.

Taylor, 62, was booked into the Broward County jail Thursday on two counts of failing to alert authorities to an address change, according to court records. He turned himself in after Pembroke Pines police informed him of an active warrant for his arrest. Taylor was released shortly after his booking on $500 bail.

Taylor’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said in statement that Taylor has been compliant with all the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade.

“Sadly he is in the middle of a divorce and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel,” Aidala said. “Mr. Taylor was constantly a resident of the marital home where he was registered, but on advice of local law enforcement he was sleeping outside the home. We are confident that this will be resolved favorably for Lawrence at the first court hearing."

Taylor pleaded guilty in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor criminal charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing an underage prostitute. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Taylor spent his entire 13-season career with the New York Giants and helped the team win Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.

