NFL Honors: Who votes for The Associated Press NFL awards, how to watch and more

The Associated Press has eight NFL awards, considered to be the league’s official awards.

Since 2012, the winners have been announced at the NFL Honors awards show.

When is NFL Honors?

The show, hosted by Jon Hamm, starts at 9 p.m. ET on Feb. 5 and airs on NBC and NFL Network, with streaming available on Peacock and NFL+.

What are the awards?

The awards are Most Valuable Player, which the AP began naming in the 1950s, Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Who votes on the awards?

A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the playoffs began. Pro Football Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Kurt Warner and 2002 AP NFL MVP Rich Gannon are among the voters.

Voters select a top five for each award. A first-place vote is worth 10 points, second place is 5 followed by 3, 2 and 1. The weighted point system began in 2022.

Votes were tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz and Carr.

Who are the finalists?

Christian McCaffrey is the first player to be a finalist for three AP NFL awards: MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year. McCaffrey, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Drake Maye and Matthew Stafford are in the running for The Associated Press 2025 NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Liam Coen, Ben Johnson, Mike Macdonald, Kyle Shanahan and Mike Vrabel are the Coach of the Year finalists.

Maye, Puka Nacua, Bijan Robinson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba join McCaffrey as finalists for Offensive Player of the Year.

Will Anderson Jr., Nik Bonitto, Myles Garrett, Aidan Hutchinson and Micah Parsons are finalists for Defensive Player of the Year.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl