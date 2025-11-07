Marshawn Kneeland's death highlights the importance of mental health resources for NFL players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s OK to not be OK.

Every conversation about mental health includes that important statement and a message that tough times don’t last, things will get better and help is available.

The NFL and the rest of society have come a long way in dealing with mental wellness. The stigma surrounding it has changed. The “suck it up” and “tough it out” mentality are long gone.

Players are encouraged to prioritize their mental well-being. They’re told to seek professional support if needed. They have more resources available to them now. The NFL and NFL Players Association in 2019 made it a requirement to have a licensed behavioral health clinician on the staff of each team.

The Indianapolis Colts launched “Kicking The Stigma” in 2020, the Irsay family’s initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders. Breaking down barriers surrounding mental health was a personal mission for Colts owner Jim Irsay, who died in May at age 65. His youngest daughter, Kalen Jackson, is leading the cause and has talked openly about dealing with anxiety.

Many former and current players have opened up about their personal struggles in an effort to raise more awareness about a topic that used to be a silent illness.

Former Eagles star Brian Dawkins used the platform of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 to share publicly about his battle with depression. Dawkins overcame suicidal thoughts to become one of the greatest safeties in the history of the sport. Now, he’s on a crusade to educate people about mental wellness.

“I have grown leaps and bounds because of the things that I’ve gone through, and that’s one of those things I went through,” Dawkins said on the stage after receiving his gold jacket. “When I say, went through, that means I came on the other side of it. So for those who are going through it right now, there’s hope. You do have hope. There is something on the other side of this. Don’t get caught up where you are. Don’t stay where you are. Keep moving. Keep pushing through.”

Again, it’s OK to not be OK.

Sadly, this message doesn’t always get through to someone who needs to hear it the most.

On Thursday, the NFL mourned the loss of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Police in a Dallas suburb say the 24-year-old Kneeland was found dead of an apparent suicide after evading authorities in his vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident on foot.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost his older brother, Jace, by suicide in 2020. Teammate Solomon Thomas’ older sister Ella took her own life in January 2018 at 24 years old.

Thomas, a first-round pick in 2017, had just completed his first season with the 49ers. His sister’s loss led to anxiety, depression and sadness.

“I wish you knew it was going to be (OK),” Thomas wrote on Instagram above a photo of Kneeland. “I wish you knew the pain wouldn’t last and how loved you are. I wish you knew how bad we wanted you to stay.”

News of Kneeland’s death hit hard for players and coaches across the league.

“It hurts your heart,” Buccaneers veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard said in Tampa Bay’s locker room. “This game is great and everything; it is one of everybody’s childhood dreams to come and play at this level, but that is the real-life stuff people go through. You just never know, so (it) puts things in perspective for you every day that you walk into this building, being grateful and just checking on your brothers as well, make sure everything is OK with them mentally. This game is a lot on us and people tend to forget the real-life aspect of it. It hurts your heart to see.”

A second-round pick in 2024, Kneeland scored a touchdown after recovering a blocked punt on Monday night against Arizona. It was a highlight moment in what seemed to be a promising career.

Tragically, he’s gone.

Nobody has to suffer alone, there's plenty of help available and it's OK to not be OK.

