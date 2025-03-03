Jimmy Johnson announces retirement after being part of Fox's NFL coverage for 31 years
Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls and a national championship as a coach, has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after being a part of its NFL coverage for 31 years.
The 81-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday during an appearance on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.”
“The most fun I ever had in my career, that's counting Super Bowls and national championships, was at Fox Sports,” he said, adding that he loved working for CEO Eric Shanks and Fox NFL Sunday producer Bill Richards.
“But I've made an extremely difficult decision,” he said. “I've been thinking about it for the last four or five years and I've decided to retire from Fox. I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss all the guys. I'll see them occasionally. It's been a great run starting 31 years ago.”
Johnson worked alongside Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long and Michael Strahan.
He won Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys for the 1992-93 seasons and the college football national championship with Miami in 1987.
