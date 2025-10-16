Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault
Goaltender Carter Hart has agreed to sign with the Vegas Golden Knights, becoming the first of the five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players to land an NHL contract since they were acquitted of sexual assault in a high-profile case.
Vegas announced an agreement for Hart on Thursday, the second day after the window opened for the players to sign.
Hart and the others are not eligible to play in games until Dec. 1 as part of the league’s reinstatement process for him, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton.
