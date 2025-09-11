NHL makes 5 players acquitted of sexual assault charges eligible to sign contract, play this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NHL is reinstating five players who were acquitted of sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2018 when they were members of Canada's world junior team, announcing Thursday they will be eligible to sign a contract Oct. 15 and take part in games Dec. 1.

The move comes roughly seven weeks since Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were found not guilty by a judge in London, Ontario. They were not in the NHL at the time of the incident.

None of the players had current contracts and all are free agents. Hart was with Philadelphia, McLeod and Foote with New Jersey, and Dube with Calgary, while Formenton was playing in Europe, and their respective teams let their previous deals expire last year after charges were laid.

The NHL conducted its own investigation beginning in the spring of 2022 when the allegations came to light. It called the events that transpired “deeply troubling and unacceptable” and that while they were not found to be criminal, said the players' conduct did not meet the standard of moral integrity.

The players met with league officials after the verdict and expressed regret and remorse, the NHL said. Keeping them from playing until Dec. 1 brings their total time away to nearly two years.

The NHL Players' Association in a statement said it was pleased Dube, Foote, Formenton, Hart and McLeod are getting the opportunity to resume their careers

“The players cooperated with every investigation,” the union said. “Upon their full acquittal by Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia, we initiated discussions with the NHL regarding the players’ return to work. To avoid a protracted dispute that would cause further delay, we reached the resolution that the league announced today. We now consider the matter closed and look forward to the players’ return.”

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly earlier in the week said an update was coming “in the relatively near future.”

AP Sports Writer Dan Gelston in Philadelphia contributed to this report.

