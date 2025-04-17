Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NY Rangers' Panarin, MSG made settlement payments after employee sexual assault allegations: report

The NHL says the New York Rangers kept it apprised of an independent investigation into sexual assault allegations by a team employee against player Artemi Panarin and considers the matter closed

Via AP news wire
Thursday 17 April 2025 16:12 BST
Rangers-Panarin Hockey
Rangers-Panarin Hockey

The NHL said the New York Rangers informed the league last year they were looking into sexual assault allegations by a team employee against player Artemi Panarin after a report detailing the situation and settlement payments made to the woman surfaced Thursday.

“The club retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation, which the league was fully apprised of," the NHL said in a statement. "We consider the matter closed.”

The Athletic reported that Panarin and Madison Square Garden Sports, which owns the Rangers, paid financial settlements to a former employee last year after she alleged Panarin sexually assaulted her.

A spokesperson for MSG said in an emailed statement, "The matter has been resolved.”

A message sent to Panarin’s agent was not immediately returned. Coach Peter Laviolette referred to MSG's statement when asked by reporters at the Rangers' morning skate before their season finale.

Panarin, a 33-year-old winger from Russia, was New York’s leading scorer again this season and is wrapping up the sixth season of a seven-year, $81.5 million contract signed in 2019.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

