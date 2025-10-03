Marineland asks Canadian government for emergency cash to feed whales — or euthanasia imminent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Marineland park near Niagara Falls asked the Canadian government on Friday for emergency funding to feed and care for its whales, saying euthanasia is otherwise imminent.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson earlier this week denied Marineland’s request to export 30 belugas to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, an aquarium in China. Thompson said then the decision is consistent with a 2019 law making it illegal to use whales and dolphins in entertainment shows or keep them in captivity.

The tourist attraction says Chimelong was the only option for the belugas as no sanctuary that could help exists and there is no other marine park with enough room.

Marineland, in a letter to the government, says it’s fully indebted and quickly running out of money, and has asked Thompson if she can help find another place to send the whales.

The park says the only option is to relocate the whales or else it will be forced to euthanize them.

Twenty whales — one killer whale and 19 belugas — have died at the park since 2019, according to a database created by The Canadian Press news agency based on internal records and official statements.

Thompson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marineland announced it was for sale in early 2023 and closed to the public in late summer 2024. It did not open this year as it looks to sell the park and the vast swath of land it owns near Horseshoe Falls. No sale has yet been announced.

The law that banned whale captivity did not apply to the existing population of captive whales at Marineland, but the park had to comply with another part of the law that forbade breeding.