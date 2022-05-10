Nick Cave confirms son Jethro Lazenby, in his 30s, has died
Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby, who was in his early 30s.
“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” the front man of rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds said in a statement Tuesday.
“We would be grateful for family privacy at this time,” Cave added.
Fashion model, rapper, actor and photographer Lazenby was Cave’s son with model Beau Lazenby born in 1991.
One of Cave’s twin sons with his current wife Susie Cave died in an accidental fall from a cliff near Brighton, England, in 2015. Arthur Cave had taken the psychedelic drug LSD before he fell.
Cave has two surviving sons.
