Venezuela's Maduro, others meet with Iran oil minister

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and high-ranking officials from the South American nation have met with the oil minister of Iran to discuss cooperation in energy matters and efforts to defeat economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 04 May 2022 15:33
APTOPIX Venezuela May Day
APTOPIX Venezuela May Day
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and high-ranking officials from the South American nation have met Iran's oil minister of Iran to discuss cooperation in energy matters and efforts to defeat economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies.

Officials from both oil-producing nations ratified agreements in this week's meetings in Venezuela, according to a statement from country’s Petroleum Ministry. Iran’s delegation was led by Oil Minister Javad Owji.

Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami praised "the position assumed by the Persian nation in the construction of routes and mechanisms to overcome the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the government of the United States and allied countries,” according to the statement.

Neither country announced the visit in advance.

Since late President Hugo Chávez won power in 1999 and founded the current leftist government, Venezuela has strengthened relations in the energy, commercial, financial and industrial areas with Iran. In recent years, Iran has shipped gasoline and other products to the country amid a U.S. sanctions campaign.

Recommended

Venezuela has one of the largest oil reserves in the world, but its industry is facing a crisis that officials associate with the sanctions imposed by the U.S. to pressure the exit of the Maduro government, but which analysts maintain which is due to a fall in production, financial difficulties and lack of investment.

Maduro on Tuesday tweeted that Venezuela has “always” had the support of Iran. He added that Iran can count on Venezuela’s “support and commitment to continue advancing along the path of shared benefit and complementarity for our peoples.”

Owji also tweeted that the countries have a long history and want “to use all capacities to develop mutual relations and cooperation.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in