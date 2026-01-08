Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Venezuelans mourning loved ones killed during US operation to capture Nicolás Maduro

Venezuelans gathered in mourning as the country’s military held a mass funeral in Caracas for dozens of soldiers killed during a U.S. operation to capture former President Nicolás Maduro.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

