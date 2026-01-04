Photos of Caracas the day after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro
A tense calm held in Venezuela on Sunday, a day after President Nicolas Maduro was deposed and captured in an American military operation.
Maduro was taken to the U.S., arriving late Saturday afternoon at a small airport in New York following the operation that extracted him and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their home in a military base in the capital, Caracas.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
