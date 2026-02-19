US Southern Command chief meets Venezuela's president weeks after Maduro's capture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The head of U.S. military operations in Latin America met with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, and members of her cabinet during an hourslong visit Wednesday to the South American country's capital.

Rodríguez's government and U.S. Southern Command announced the visit separately on social media. Rodríguez's press office said Marine Gen. Francis Donovan met with Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.

The meeting comes weeks after the U.S. military captured then-President Nicolás Maduro in a stunning raid in Caracas and brought him to the U.S. to face drug trafficking charges.

“During this meeting, both countries agreed to work on developing a bilateral cooperation agenda to combat illicit drug trafficking in our region, terrorism, and migration,” according to a post on X from Rodríguez’s press office. “The meeting reaffirms that diplomacy should be the mechanism for resolving differences and addressing issues of binational and regional interest, of interest to all parties.”

Donovan was joined by Laura Dogu, the top U.S. diplomat in Venezuela, and Joseph Humire, U.S. acting assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense and the Americas.

A readout of the meeting from U.S. Southern Command said the discussions focused on security in Venezuela and the Western Hemisphere as well as the “steps to ensure the implementation" of U.S. President Donald Trump’s phased plan for the country.

It is the latest visit to Venezuela by top U.S. officials. CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with Rodríguez just two weeks after Maduro's ouster, while U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright met her last week while doing a firsthand assessment of the country’s oil industry.