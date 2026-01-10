Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

A week in photos from Venezuela after U.S. strike removed its president

Venezuelans navigated a tense week after U.S. forces captured former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

The Trump administration said it intends to oversee Venezuela’s oil exports and steer its global sales, a step it says will help stabilize the country and push a political transition.

The upheaval spilled into daily life as pro-government armed civilians emerged, families waited outside prisons for promised releases, the military buried their dead, and residents tried to carry on through uncertainty in a country long defined by economic strain.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in