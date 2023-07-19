Nigel Farage describes Coutts bank as ‘metropolitan elite’ that ‘loathe’ his views
Nigel Farage has described the bank Coutts as “the metripolitan elite” over a document that he claims shows the exclusive bank closed his account because it did not agree with his political views.
He told Sky News: “It’s such a prejudiced, nasty document. It’s the metropolitan elite loathing the views of the many millions of us that live outside the M25.”
The former UKIP and Brexit Party leader said he was shocked by the “vitriol” within the document and called for a change in legislation to ensure the right of an individual to open a bank account.
