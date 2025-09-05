Watch live: Farage addresses Reform UK party conference after Rayner resigns
Watch live as Nigel Farage delivers a speech at the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham on Friday (5 September).
The party leader was due to speak later on Friday afternoon, but the talk was moved forward. It came after Angela Rayner quit as deputy prime minister and housing secretary after an investigation into her tax affairs over her purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex.
Mr Farage arrived back in the UK on Thursday (4 September) after a trip to the US where he spoke about freedom of speech to congress and also met with Donald Trump.
During the hearing in Washington DC, Mr Farage was branded a “pro-Putin politician” and a “Donald Trump wannabe” by Kamie Raskin, the Democrat ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.
“You might think twice before you let Mr Farage make Britain great again,” he warned UK voters.
The two-day annual conference will see speeches from its four MPs, as well as former chairman Zia Yusuf.
The night before the event saw former high-profile Conservative and Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries defect to Reform, handing it a boost as it continues to surge in polls.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments