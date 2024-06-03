Watch live: Nigel Farage expected to declare he is running for parliament
Watch live as Nigel Farage is expected to declare he is running for parliament in an emergency press conference on Monday (3 May).
Mr Farage is expected to confirm that he is set to run in Clacton, a Tory held seat in Essex, in an emergency statement.
The honorary president of Reform UK has so far shied away from seeking a seat in the general election, but rumours have been swirling that he will run in Clacton.
It is understood that Mr Farage has been looking at the Essex seat for a number of months because it was previously held by Ukip’s Douglas Carswell and had a high vote in favour of Brexit.
Mr Farage had announced last week that he had been taken by surprise by the early election called by Rishi Sunak and did not have time to stand as a candidate.
Instead he said he would campaign for Refom around the country.
