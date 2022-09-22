Live updates: U.N. General Assembly
Niger’s president is warning that climate change is helping to fuel Islamic extremism in Africa’s Sahel region
The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly:
Niger’s president is warning that climate change is helping to fuel Islamic extremism in Africa’s Sahel region.
Mohamed Bazoum said prolonged droughts brought on by global warming are “threatening the practice of pastoral farming” in West Africa. That's causing many young shepherds to turn instead to extremist groups.
“Terrorism operating the Sahel today is linked to the living conditions for certain communities where the environment has been significantly affected by climate change,” Bazoum told the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday.
While thanking France, the United States and Germany for their help in fighting the insurgency, Niger’s leader also decried a persistent lack of international funding.
Niger has seen scores of deadly attacks on civilians over the past year near its border with Mali, where extremists have long been active. France recently relocated its troops from Mali to Niger following a deterioration in relations with Mali's leader, Col. Assimi Goita, who took power in a coup two years ago.
