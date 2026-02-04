Gunmen kill at least 13 people in northern Nigeria, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gunmen killed at least 13 people in northern Nigeria, the police said Wednesday, the latest in a surge of attacks that has plagued the West African country.

The attackers, “armed with dangerous weapons, began shooting sporadically” on Tuesday in Doma village in the Faskari area of northwestern Katsina state, police spokesman Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu said in a statement.

Investigations were underway to determine the circumstances and identify those responsible, he added.

In a separate attack on Tuesday, armed men killed several people in the Woro and Nuku communities in north-central Kwara state on Tuesday, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said in statement. He did not provide a figure for the number of people killed, but local reports put the death toll at over 30. The police in the state are yet to comment.

AbdulRazaq called the attack a “cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells” in response to ongoing counterterrorism operations in the state.

Nigeria is in the grip of a complex security crisis, with an insurgency by Islamic militants in the northeast alongside a surge in kidnappings for ransom by gunmen across the northwest and north-central regions over recent months.

Last week, armed extremists in northeastern Nigeria killed at least 36 people during separate attacks on a construction site and on an army base.

On Tuesday, the head of U.S. Africa Command said the United States had sent a small team of military officers to Nigeria, the latest step in its response to the security crisis. In December, U.S. forces launched airstrikes on a cell affiliated with the Islamic State group in Nigeria.

Nigeria has been in the diplomatic crosshairs of the U.S. following threats by President Donald Trump to attack the country, alleging it is not doing enough to protect its Christian citizens.