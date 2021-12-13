OnlyFans and Twitter user jailed after posting videos of indecent acts on Tube

A man has been jailed for 16 months after police officers discovered videos of him committing indecent acts on the London Underground, British Transport Police have confirmed.

The videos showed him masturbating and urinating on the Underground.

Appearing at Inner London Crown Court on 7 October, Nikki Darke, 37, who is from Earlham Grove in London, was charged with one count of outraging public decency, four counts of criminal damage and three counts of making indecent images of children.

Darke was sentenced to 16 months in jail on Friday 3 December, and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). The Order bans him from taking photographs or videos in any public place.

The court heard details surrounding Darke’s indecent acts, which included masturbating in front of other passengers and urinating on seats whilst travelling on the Piccadilly Line between February and July 2021.

Darke was accused of publishing videos of the acts to Twitter and OnlyFans, using the pseudonym ‘public p***er’, charging users to watch the clips.

After being arrested on Saturday 4 September, Darke’s phone was seized by officers who discovered that he was also using online platforms to obtain indecent images of children.

During an interview, Darke explained the content he shared online as “me doing really stupid things in public places”.

He explained that he published the videos and took requests from online users so he could earn money, claiming “The people pay, that’s what they want to see”.

Detective Constable Christopher Pretty said: “This was a foul and frankly absurd case, and I’m pleased to see such a vile offender taken off the network.

“It’s clear Darke’s actions were for his own selfish amusement and gratification, yet a number of passengers were subjected to witnessing his odious behaviour.

“As a result of our extensive enquiries, we not only reprimanded Darke for the damage he caused to railway property and the indecent acts he was committing, but also for the utterly indefensible indecent images he gathered.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that if they ever witness such behaviour while travelling they can text us discreetly on 61016.”