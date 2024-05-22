Jump to content

Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump

Meg Kinnard
Wednesday 22 May 2024 21:55

Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she will be voting for Donald Trump in the general election, encouraging the presumptive GOP nominee to work hard to win support from those who backed her in the primary.

The former U.N. ambassador made the comment during an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

Haley shuttered her own bid for the GOP nomination two months ago but did not immediately endorse Trump. Both candidates were sharply critical of each other during the primary.

