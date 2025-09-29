They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year.

And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Monday, the sixth and final day of the 2025 General Debate.

___

“Economic injustice has remained the primary challenge for mankind and all the peoples as a whole since ancient times – from primitive social systems, to the epochs of slavery and colonization, all the way until our contemporary times in a ‘developed’ 21st century.”

— Osman Saleh, foreign minister of Eritrea

___

“While military superiority enables death and destruction, it cannot resolve the spectrum of challenges that we, as a global family, are called upon to confront.”

— Alva Baptiste, foreign minister of St. Lucia

___

“Timor-Leste, through its hard-won independence, stands as proof that when the international community acts with unity and determination, even the smallest and most fragile states can take their rightful place in the family of nations.”

— Dionisio Babo Soares, East Timor’s ambassador to the U.N.

___

“These are moments that define us: Either we are for life and peace, or we are cowardly promoters of war, misery and death.”

— Denis Moncada, foreign minister of Nicaragua

___

“We call on all states to join the group of nations proposing to include ecocide as the fifth independent crime of the Rome Statue of the International Criminal Court….We believe that criminalization of the severest forms of environmental destruction at the international level can and should play a crucial role not only in deterring harm, but also in protecting rights for present and future generations.”

— Odo Tevi, Vanuatu’s ambassador to the U.N.

___

Saturday, Sept. 27

___

“Dialogue is not weakness. It is in fact the highest form of courage.”

— Dickon Mitchell, prime minister of Grenada

___

“We all know of the League of Nations. We must not repeat it.”

— Oana-Silvia Toiu, foreign minister of Romania

___

“If the Bahamas were to collapse because of the disproportionate risk we face from climate change, economic vulnerabilities and external geopolitical pressures, the world would lose more than one of the best tourist destinations on this planet. We ask for nothing more than what we all want: the right to live in peace and security and in the pursuit of happiness. Most of all, just let us live. Just give us the right to live!”

— Philip Davis, prime minister of the Bahamas

___

“Peace is not a vacation. It is work — everyday work.”

— Nikol Pashinyan, prime minister of Armenia

___

“Though I assumed office only a few days ago, my government made it priority for me to be here today because we believe this moment matters. This 80th anniversary of the United Nations comes at a time when the U.N. is at a crossroad, facing critical challenges.”

— Sihasak Phuangketkeow, foreign minister of Thailand

___

Friday, Sept. 26:

___

“When we lose shared truth, our communities, our countries, our global society, loses our center of gravity. … Slowly, over time, we descend into political tribalism. We develop alternative realities, and we are unable to understand each other … then we grow suspicious of each other. In the absence of truth, trust deteriorates, and we see it all around us.”

— Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados

___

“Bhutan seeks to offer not only a spiritual event, but also a diplomatic and cultural contribution to world peace. For Bhutan, it is both a privilege and a prayer that in these turbulent times, the voice of a small Himalayan nation may help nurture the great cause of peace for all humanity.”

— Tshering Tobgay, prime minister of Bhutan, speaking about the Global Peace Prayer Festival his country is hosting in November

___

“Civilized discourse, tempered with a patience and a calm, has given way to a bellicosity of language shouted across continents and oceans designed, presumably, to satisfy nativist longings in the breasts of those who think that, despite their good fortune, relatively, they have been grievously wronged by some dark and hidden forces.”

— Ralph E. Gonsalves, prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

___

“The apparent disregard of the United Nations General Assembly decisions by some of the powerful members undermines the credibility and effectiveness of the United Nations.”

— Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, prime minister of Lesotho

___

“We don’t want our kids to share their intimate thoughts and feelings with an AI chatbot. … Just as society once set firm rules for smoking, drinking and wearing a seatbelt, we must now confront today’s challenge with equal clarity. … Digital tech is no different from any technology that needs to operate under health and safety principles.”

— Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece

___

Thursday, Sept. 25:

___

“Refugee-hosting should not become a debt bargain. Uganda should not be expected to borrow money to care for a displaced population fleeing conflict.”

— Jessica Alupo, vice president of Uganda

___

“Millions of lives have already been lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. We therefore cannot afford to lose any more to conflict.”

— Mswati III, king of Eswatini

___

“In Palau, we have a saying: ‘Ng di sengsongd e mrecherchii a klengoes’ —‘small twigs banded together can bring a pot to boil.’ This wisdom reminds us that even the smallest among us, when united and determined, can drive meaningful change.”

— Surangel Whipps Jr., president of Palau

___

“Because they usually bear the brunt of unrests, women must always participate in discussions on conflict and peace.”

— Mohammed B.S. Jallow, vice president of Gambia

___

“In case you’re thinking, ‘There goes another European who only wants to talk about European problems,’ let me assure you: That is not the case. If the U.N.’s 80 years have taught us anything, it’s that all the big issues are closely interlinked.”

— Dick Schoof, prime minister of the Netherlands

___

Wednesday, Sept. 24:

___

“Small states are not inherently small. Our sovereignty is equal, and our responsibilities are the same. Leadership is not the loudest voice in the room. It is the clearest voice for justice.” --

— Julius Maada Bio, president of Sierra Leone

___

“Rules shape behaviors to which the vast majority of international actors adhere. Even when they are breached, they provide a basis for accountability and enforcement. Rules are the voice of reason used in international relations. They are the best defense against the rule of the strongest. A world without rules is uncharted territory. A time without rules is returning to the Middle Ages.”

— Don Felipe VI, king of Spain

___

“Institutions rarely fail because they lack vision or ideals. More often, they drift into irrelevance when they do not adapt, when they hesitate to act and when they lose legitimacy. To remain relevant, institutions must be re-imagined, reformed, renewed, and aligned with emerging realities.”

— William Ruto, president of Kenya

___

“Brutality prevails. We simply cannot let this go on.”

— Alar Karis, president of Estonia

___

“Peace is more than silencing the guns. It requires preventing new wars and breaking the cycles of violence from the past.”

— Zoran Milanović, president of Croatia

___

Tuesday, Sept. 23:

___

“The United Nations must be a genuine unity of nations…. We are all really better together.”

— Jennifer Geerlings-Simons, president of Suriname

___

“Our international order is being slowly eroded by the irresponsible actions of those who should know better. The world is turning into a much more dangerous place. We have seen this before.”

— Gitanas Nausėda, president of Lithuania

___

“Not for the first time, developments on the ground have made me question the worth and utility of words in capturing the magnitude of the crisis. Yet, not speaking about it would signal acceptance of the situation and abandonment of our humanity — and that, I will not do.”

— Abdullah II, king of Jordan, on the Mideast situation

___

“K culture is connecting people all over the world … the success and spread of K culture prove that universal empathy is possible.”

— Lee Jae Myung, president of South Korea

___

“We are fighting wars that cause death and destruction when we should be fighting poverty.”

— Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa