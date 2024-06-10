Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic included on Serbia's preliminary roster for the Paris Olympics

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was included on Serbia’s 16-man preliminary roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics, ending doubts he would skip the basketball tournament

Via AP news wire
Monday 10 June 2024 19:26

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was included on Serbia’s 16-man preliminary roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics on Monday, ending doubts he would skip the basketball tournament.

The three-time NBA MVP has missed some important international tournaments in the past, citing long NBA seasons.

But Jokic ended the current NBA season earlier than expected after last year’s champions were eliminated in the playoffs by the Dallas Mavericks. He spent the last few weeks rafting with friends and his brothers.

Also on the list announced by Serbia coach Svetislav Pesic are Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic, Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic, Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Bogdan Bogdanovic and Hornets forward Aleksej Pokusevski.

Serbia will play its opening game in the Olympic tournament on July 28 against the United Sates.

___

AP Olympics https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in