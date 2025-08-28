Venice Film Festival heats up with George Clooney, Emma Stone premieres

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Clooney plays a famous actor on a soul-searching journey and Emma Stone makes a turn as the CEO of a pharmaceutical company in two of the films premiering at the Venice Film Festival Thursday evening.

Clooney and Stone are among the many Hollywood actors, including Adam Sandler, Laura Dern and Jesse Plemons, expected to grace the red carpet with the world premieres of Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly” and Yorgos Lanthimos’s “Bugonia.” Both films are vying for the coveted Golden Lion prize, the winner of which often goes on to get Oscar nominations and even wins.

Lanthimos is a Venice veteran, having just recently won the festival’s top prize for “Poor Things,” which would go on to win several Oscars, including best actress for Stone. The new film, “Bugonia,” is an English-language adaptation of a South Korean film, about two conspiracy-minded men (one of which is played by Plemons) who believe Stone’s character is an alien and kidnap her.

Baumbach, too, was on the Lido recently with his Don DeLillo adaptation “White Noise,” which went on to a less decorated awards run. “Jay Kelly,” he said in his director’s statement, “is about a man looking back at his life and reflecting on the choices, the sacrifices, the successes, the mistakes he’s made.”

The film features a large ensemble cast, including Sandler as the actor’s manager, Baumbach’s wife and oft-collaborator Greta Gerwig, Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough. Like “White Noise,” “Jay Kelly” is a Netflix-produced film. After taking a year off from the festival, the streaming giant is back with three major films playing in competition, including Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” and Kathryn Bigelow’s political thriller “A House of Dynamite.”

The 82nd edition of the festival kicked off Wednesday on the Lido. It runs through Sept. 6.

