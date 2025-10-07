Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Nobel Prize in physics is to be announced Tuesday

The Nobel Prize in Physics will be announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm

Kostya Manenkov,Mike Corder
Tuesday 07 October 2025 07:16 BST
Nobel Prize
Nobel Prize (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Nobel Prize in Physics will be announced Tuesday, the second award to be revealed this year by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm a day after a trio of scientists won the prize for contributions to medicine.

The physics honor has been awarded 118 times to 226 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2024.

Last year, artificial intelligence pioneers John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton won the physics prize for helping create the building blocks of machine learning.

Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Dr. Shimon Sakaguchi won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries about how the immune system knows to attack germs and not our bodies.

Nobel announcements continue with the chemistry prize on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics on Oct. 13.

The award ceremony will be held Dec. 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of Alfred Nobel, the wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite who founded the prizes.

The prizes carry priceless prestige and a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (nearly $1.2 million).

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

