'A master of storytelling' — Reaction to the death of pioneering TV figure Norman Lear

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the death of TV pioneer Norman Lear, including from Rob Reiner and Quinta Brunson

The Associated Press
Wednesday 06 December 2023 15:37

A collection of reactions to the death of Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television, who died Tuesday night at 101.

“I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family.” — Rob Reiner, via X, formerly Twitter.

“A master of storytelling and a healer through his shows! He is what all of showbiz should be aspiring to. He is the consummate creative producer we have long abandoned in the industry.” — John Leguizamo, via X.

"My Goat. What a life. Rest well, Norman Lear." — Quinta Brunson, via X.

“Anyone who ever had a chance to say something pointed or political in an American television entertainment owes Norman Lear their adoration and awe. He saw what was possible in that vacuous glowing box and, almost singularly, he made it so.” — David Simon, via X.

