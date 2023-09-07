AP Week in Pictures: North America

Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Friday 08 September 2023 00:43

SEPTEMBER 1 - 7, 2023

Health care and auto workers hold rallies on Labor Day, revelers commemorate freedom from slavery prior to the annual West Indian American Day Parade in New York, and politicians survey damage caused by Hurricane Idalia in Florida.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

