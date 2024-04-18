AP Week in Pictures: North America

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

April 12 - 18, 2024

Girl Scouts watch a pinewood derby car race in Georgia, a pro-Palestinian demonstrator is carried away from a protest in New York and a man walks into a Sikh temple during celebrations for the Vaisakhi spring festival in Vancouver.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

____

