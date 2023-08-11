Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 August 2023 01:01

AP Week in Pictures: North America

AUGUST 4 - 10, 2023

Wildfires burn in Hawaii, police set off a smoke bomb in New York to disperse a crowd, and a diver transplants coral fragments off the coast of Florida.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

