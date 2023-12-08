AP Week in Pictures: North America
AP Week in Pictures: North AmericaShow all 14
Dec. 1 - 7, 2023
Pearl Harbor survivors attend a commemoration ceremony in Hawaii, people hold candles during a Hanukkah vigil in New York and members of the California Faculty Association hold a strike.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com