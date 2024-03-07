Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: North America

The Associated Press
Thursday 07 March 2024 23:56

March 1 - 7, 2024

A voter enters a polling site for the presidential primary election in Vermont, a Palestinian boy throws snow shortly after arriving from Gaza in New York and the sun sets during a mild winter day in Montreal.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in North America published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

