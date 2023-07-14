Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: North America

Via AP news wire
Friday 14 July 2023 06:16

JULY 7 - 13, 2023

Water floods streets in the northeast, Texas installs buoys in the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico, and a heat wave strikes parts of the country.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

