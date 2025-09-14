'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' opens to $70M, biggest anime debut in North America

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle” carved out a place in box office history this weekend as the Japanese anime film sliced straight to No. 1 — outpacing the horror sequel “The Conjuring: Last Rites."

The Sony-owned Crunchyroll release shattered expectations with a mighty $70 million debut in North America, according to Sunday estimates from Comscore. That haul marks the biggest domestic opening ever for an anime film, surpassing “Pokémon: The First Movie,” which opened with $31 million in 1999.

The film extended its meteoric run, scoring the biggest anime opening of all time with a $132.1 million weekend, according to Comscore. Crunchyroll and Sony rolled it out across North America and 49 international markets, pushing the global total to $177.8 million.

The latest movie is the first in a three-film trilogy that brings the hit Shonen saga to its climactic showdown. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a kind-hearted boy who takes up swordsmanship after his family is slaughtered and his sister, Nezuko, is turned into a demon. Together, they fight a supernatural underworld of monstrous foes while clinging to what’s left of their humanity.

The “Infinity Castle” opener hails from renowned studio Ufotable, whose lavish visuals and breakneck fight sequences have helped make the franchise a global sensation and juggernaut.

The film’s domination also points to a September rebound after a sluggish August. Warner Bros.' “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” which opened to $83 million last weekend, slipped to second with $26 million.

The horror sequel has now scared up $131 million domestically.

Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” opened in third with $18.1 million. Set in the 1930s, the film finds Lady Mary embroiled in a public scandal as the Crawleys confront financial strain and the looming threat of social disgrace. While the aristocratic family adapts to change, the household staff prepares for a new chapter with the next generation leading Downton into the future.

In fourth place, Lionsgate’s “The Long Walk” debuted with $11.5 million. It was directed by Francis Lawrence, the adaptation of Stephen King’s first-written novel is a thriller that asks a chilling question: “How far would you go to survive?”

Pixar’s “Toy Story (30th Anniversary)” brought Buzz, Woody and the gang back to the big screen, opening in fifth with $3.5 million across 2,375 theaters. Warner Bros.’ “Weapons” followed in sixth with $2.75 million, while Disney’s filmed musical “Hamilton” landed seventh with $2.2 million. “Freakier Friday” claimed eighth with $2.1 million.

Rounding out the top 10: “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” bowed with $1.6 million, narrowly edging “The Sound of Music (60th Anniversary),” which sang up $1.4 million.

Top 10 movies by domestic box office

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

1. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle” $70 million

2. “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” $26 million.

3. “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” $18.1 million.

4. “The Long Walk," $11.5 million.

5. ““Toy Story (30th Anniversary),” $3.5 million.

6. “Weapons,” $2.75 million.

7. “Hamilton,” $2.2 million.

8. “Freakier Friday,” $2.1 million.

9. ““Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” $1.6 million.

10. “The Sound of Music (60th Anniversary),” $1.4 million.