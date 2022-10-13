Jump to content

'Active shooting' wounds multiple people in North Carolina

Multiple people have been wounded in what authorities described as an “active shooting” in a neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina

Hannah Schoenbaum
Friday 14 October 2022 00:24

Multiple people were wounded Thursday in what authorities described as an “active shooting” in a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was “on the scene of an active shooting” in a statement on Twitter, and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay in their homes. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

At least three people connected to the shooting were being treated Thursday evening at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, but no other information was immediately available, hospital spokesperson Deb Laughery said.

WRAL-TV reported that multiple police cars and an ambulance have responded to the scene, northeast of downtown Raleigh.

