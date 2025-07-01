Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inmate fatally shoots North Carolina officer before being caught in stolen vehicle, sheriff says

Authorities in North Carolina say an escaped inmate fatally shot a detention officer with his own gun, then fled in a stolen vehicle before being captured in another county

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 01 July 2025 01:10 BST
Escaped Inmate Officer Killed
Escaped Inmate Officer Killed

A federal inmate escaped from custody at a medical clinic in western North Carolina and fatally shot a detention officer with his own gun Monday, then fled in a stolen vehicle before being captured in another county, a sheriff said.

The inmate had been taken to an orthopedics office in Murphy for undisclosed treatment when a scuffle began. The inmate took the officer's weapon and shot him, Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin Smith said at a news conference. The inmate ran into the parking lot, jumped into a vehicle that had just arrived and took off. The inmate was later apprehended in Macon County, nearly an hour to the east, Smith said.

Smith said the inmate, Kelvin Simmons, 48, will be charged with first-degree murder.

The detention officer was identified as Francisco Paul Flattes, 56, a four-year employee of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. Smith said Flattes' wife also works for the county detention center.

Another officer suffered injuries unrelated to the shooting and was recovering, the sheriff said.

“This has been probably one of the worst days of my career,” Smith said.

Emergency personnel in Clay County had alerted Macon County deputies that the inmate was driving to their county on U.S. Route 64, authorities said. Simmons' vehicle was stopped and he was detained after a short standoff. There were no injuries at the scene.

Smith said Simmons was already being held on bank robbery charges along with an October 2024 escape.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in