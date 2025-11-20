Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Federal immigration crackdown ends in Charlotte, North Carolina, sheriff says

Authorities have ended a federal immigration crackdown in North Carolina's largest city

Gary D. Robertson
Thursday 20 November 2025 17:35 GMT

A federal immigration crackdown based in North Carolina’s largest city that authorities said led to hundreds of arrests is now over, a local law enforcement agency said Thursday.

A news release from the sheriff’s office in Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, said that federal officials have confirmed with Sheriff Garry McFadden that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation known as “Charlotte’s Web,” has officially concluded. No border agent operations will occur on Thursday, the news release said.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn’t immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking a response about the sheriff’s release.

