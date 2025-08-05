North Carolina residents can now seek state aid after Tropical Storm Chantal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Individuals in central North Carolina counties whose homes and belongings were damaged by massive rains last month from Tropical Storm Chantal can now seek state-funded financial grants for temporary assistance.

The aid for residents in eight counties within or near the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area is available after Gov. Josh Stein issued a state disaster declaration on Tuesday.

As much as 9 to 12 inches (22.9 to 30.5 centimeters) of rain fell in the region at the close of the July 4 weekend, sending some rivers to record-breaking levels, affecting public water systems and damaging homes and businesses. There were at least six storm-related deaths, law enforcement agencies said.

Stein also wrote President Donald Trump and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday asking them to issue a federal major disaster declaration that would accelerate federal aid to help local governments with the costs of rebuilding roads and utilities, and for removing debris. Public assistance damage estimates have already totaled more than $42 million, according to Stein's office.

Stein's state-of-emergency declaration three weeks ago in 13 central counties was designed to jump-start the process to seek federal recovery assistance.

Stein's letter on Tuesday to Trump and FEMA said that Chantal's rains at the time resulted in more than 100 roads in the region being impassable because of flooding, sinkholes and structural damage.

Dozens of flood-related rescues were carried out in Durham and Orange counties. Water service was interrupted in Mebane, and Hillsborough's water treatment plant was offline for several days. Many displaced residents ended up in hotels.

Individual aid from the state for items such as rental housing assistance, personal property replacement and medical expenses can be sought at disaster recovery centers in Orange, Durham and Alamance counties. Home and business owners already can seek U.S. Small Business Administration loans.