School bus crashes into S Carolina store; 7 sent to hospital

A school bus crashed into a store in South Carolina on Tuesday, hitting one student outside and sending seven people to the hospital, authorities said.

The front of the school bus was inside the brick building in North Charleston up to its windshield and the rear emergency door of the bus was open in TV footage from the scene.

The driver, four students on board the bus and two other students were sent to the hospital. All the injuries appeared to be minor, North Charleston Police spokesperson Harv Jacobs told media outlets.

The bus was carrying eight elementary students to North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School when it veered out of control while making a turn and slammed into the Neighbor Store around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The store, which was closed at the time, serves as a bus stop for high school students. One student waiting for the bus was hit and another was struck by a tree branch, Jacobs said.

Officials initially said a third student outside the bus was injured, but said that report was in error.

Police are investigating the crash

An earlier version of this story said eight people were taken to hospitals with injuries, but officials said one high school student was counted in error.