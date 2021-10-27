Daughters left in hysterics while scattering their dad’s ashes off a windy coastline

Two daughters were left in hysterics while scattering their dad’s ashes off a windy coastline - when the remains blew back in their faces.

Belle Henry, 28, and Tyla Halls, 22, were understandably emotional as they set off to release dad Mark’s ashes into the Bristol Channel.

But they were left giggling when a huge gust of wind rushed by just as they threw the ashes towards the water - causing the remains to fly back in Tyla’s face.

An amusing video shows her howling with laughter and shouting: “He went in my mouth!”

Mark Halls, 47, died suddenly on October 21 2020 and his daughters released his ashes a year on in his memory, behind Capstone Hill in North Devon.

Young Belle Henry with dad Mark Halls (Belinda Henry / SWNS)

NHS worker Belle said: “The video sums him up.”

“He was brilliant, had a sense of humour, and he was so funny. He was a proper daddy bear.

“It was an emotional day.

“When the accident with the ashes happened it helped lighten the mood and we both walked away laughing.

“My sister Tyla is worried someone’s going to see her as the girl that inhaled her dad. I think it’s pretty funny”

Belle, Tyla and brother Cohen Halls grew up in Ilfracombe, Devon.