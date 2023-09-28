Video appears to show Pvt. Travis King's return to U.S. landing in San Antonio, Texas

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago has arrived back in the U.S. in San Antonio, Texas early Thursday, local affiliate video appeared to show.

Pvt. Travis King’s release was secured with the help of ally Sweden and rival China, the White House said Wednesday, North Korea said it would expel King earlier the same day.