Video appears to show Pvt. Travis King's return to U.S. landing in San Antonio, Texas
Via AP news wire
Thursday 28 September 2023 09:38
The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago has arrived back in the U.S. in San Antonio, Texas early Thursday, local affiliate video appeared to show.
Pvt. Travis King’s release was secured with the help of ally Sweden and rival China, the White House said Wednesday, North Korea said it would expel King earlier the same day.