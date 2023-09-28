Jump to content

Video appears to show Pvt. Travis King's return to U.S. landing in San Antonio, Texas

The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago has arrived back in the U.S. in San Antonio, Texas early Thursday, local affiliate video appeared to show

Via AP news wire
Thursday 28 September 2023 09:38
South Korea North Korea US
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago has arrived back in the U.S. in San Antonio, Texas early Thursday, local affiliate video appeared to show.

Pvt. Travis King’s release was secured with the help of ally Sweden and rival China, the White House said Wednesday, North Korea said it would expel King earlier the same day.

