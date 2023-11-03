North Korea confirms it is closing some diplomatic missions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North Korea confirmed Friday that it’s closing some of its diplomatic missions abroad, a move that rival South Korea suspects is likely the latest sign of the North's economic troubles amid persistent international sanctions.

Earlier in the week, the South Korean government said North Korea was moving to close its embassies in Uganda, Angola and Spain, as well as a consulate in Hong Kong, because the sanctions have made it extremely difficult for them to continue illegal activities abroad to earn money for their operating expenses.

According to South Korean government data, North Korea has diplomatic relations with more than 150 countries but operates just around 50 diplomatic posts abroad.

The North Korean Foreign Ministry said Friday that it is “either closing or newly opening diplomatic missions in other countries” in line with unspecified changes in the international environment and the North’s external policy.

South Korean officials couldn't immediately confirm if North Korea is truly opening new diplomatic missions abroad.

In comments posted on the North Korean ministry’s website, an unidentified spokesperson said it’s normal for sovereign states to relocate their diplomatic forces abroad in pursuit of national interests. They said North Korea will continue to take “necessary diplomatic measures” for the sake of its long-term external ties, but didn’t elaborate.

North Korean embassies and diplomatic missions abroad have been tied to cases of smuggling and other illicit commercial activities to fund their operating costs and transmit badly needed foreign currency back home.

But South Korea’s Unification Ministry said Tuesday that the North decided to close some diplomatic missions because they faced difficulties earning foreign currency due to the international sanctions imposed over its past nuclear and missile tests.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that North Korea may close additional diplomatic missions.

North Korean state media said earlier in the week that its ambassadors to Angola and Uganda paid “farewell” visits to those countries’ leaders the previous week.

In recent years, North Korea's fragile economy was badly hit by pandemic-related restrictions, sanctions and its own mismanagement. But monitoring groups say there are no signs of a humanitarian crisis or a social chaos that could threaten the absolute rule by leader Kim Jong Un.