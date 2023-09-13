Jump to content

South Korea's military says North Korea fired at least 1 missile toward sea

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern seas

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 13 September 2023 04:03
North Korea Russia
North Korea Russia
(Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology telegram channel)

South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern seas.

The launch on Wednesday came as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was traveling in Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin while there are international concerns about a potential arms deal that could fuel Moscow’s war efforts in Ukraine.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say how far the weapon flew.

Kim has been using the international distraction caused by Russia's war in Ukraine to ramp up the North’s weapons development, a process that has included more than 100 missile launches since the start of 2022.

