North Korea says its revised constitution defines South Korea as 'hostile state' for first time

North Korea confirmed Thursday that its recently revised constitution defines South Korea as “a hostile state" for the first time, two days after it blew up unused road and rail links that once connected the country with the South.

North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament met for two days last week to change the country’s constitution but state media hadn’t immediately provided many details about the session. Leader Kim Jong Un had called for the constitutional change at that parliamentary meeting to designate South Korea as the country’s main enemy, remove the goal of a peaceful Korean unification and define the North’s sovereign, territorial sphere.

The official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that the constitution “clearly defines” South Korea “as a hostile state” when it reported on its demolitions of parts of the northern sections of the road and rail links.

KCNA gave no further details of the constitutional changes.

Kim’s order in January to rewrite the constitution stunned many foreign experts because it was seen as breaking away with his predecessors’ long-cherished dreams of peacefully achieving a unified Korea on the North’s terms.

Some experts say Kim likely aims to diminish South Korean cultural influence and bolster his rule at home. Others say Kim wants legal grounds to launch military attacks on South Korea by defining it as a foreign state, not a partner for potential unification. They say Kim may also want to diminish South Korea’s voice in the regional nuclear standoff and seek direct dealings with the U.S.

Last week, North Korea said it would permanently block its border with South Korea and build front-line defense structures. South Korean officials said North Korea had been adding anti-tank barriers and laying mines along the border since earlier this year.

Friday's KCNA dispatch cited North Korea's Defense Ministry as saying that North Korea will continue to take measures to permanently fortify the closed southern border.