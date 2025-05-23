EU presses North Macedonia to make 'era-defining' decisions for membership

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The European Union’s top foreign policy official on Friday urged North Macedonia to take “era-defining” decisions to advance its bid for EU membership.

Speaking in the capital Skopje alongside Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reaffirmed the bloc’s support but stressed that progress depends on multiple domestic reforms.

“The road to membership is not easy, so my message today is to stay on the course and to take next steps necessary towards the opening of the negotiations," Kallas said. “North Macedonia faces era-defining choices for its citizens and its future.”

Key among those steps is a constitutional amendment to formally recognize a Bulgarian minority — a condition set by EU neighbor Bulgaria to lift its veto of North Macedonian membership. The issue has become a political flashpoint in North Macedonia, where the conservative government insists that EU accession should not be affected by bilateral disputes.

Although the European Union has not accepted any new members since Croatia's accession in 2013, the war in Ukraine and concerns for broader European stability have refocused efforts to advance membership bids.

“The integration of the Western Balkans into the EU is the best recipe for peace and security,” Kallas said. “We are ready to support North Macedonia in strengthening the rule of law, fighting corruption, and modernizing public administration.”

North Macedonia and Albania began membership talks with the EU in 2022 after years of delays, largely driven by Bulgaria’s veto over cultural and historical disagreements with Skopje. Albania has since moved ahead in the process.

Mickoski reiterated his position that Bulgaria must first approve North Macedonia’s membership before any constitutional change.

“We belong in the EU not because someone owes it to us, but because we’ve built a democracy based on European values,” the prime minister. “We expect fair treatment and consistent leadership from the Union.”

Kallas’ visit to Skopje was part of a broader two-day tour of the Western Balkans. Six regional countries are at various stages of EU accession. Montenegro and Albania lead the process, while Bosnia, Kosovo, Serbia, and North Macedonia lag behind.