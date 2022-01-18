Protesters demanding greater accountability march in North Macedonia over deadly nightclub fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of protesters marched through North Macedonia’s capital Skopje late Monday to demand greater accountability over a nightclub fire that killed 59 people and injured scores of others.

Demonstrators marched past government offices and parliament and applauded medical staff at a nearby hospital for their response to the tragedy.

The March 16 fire in the eastern town of Kocani broke out during an indoor pyrotechnics display at a live concert at the club, which authorities say lacked basic fire safety measures.

“We want to continue living (in North Macedonia), but we need to feel safe,” Milena Janevska, a protest organizer, said. “We expect all those responsible for the tragedy in Kocani to be held accountable.”

The protests reflect growing frustration with the government’s handling of the disaster. The opposition Social Democrats called for the resignation of Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski.

Conservative Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski acknowledged the public’s anger but branded his opponents as “political vultures” seeking to weaken the government.

The corruption investigation into the fire has led to 13 arrests, including a former finance minister and seven senior police officers. Authorities are investigating bribery allegations and whether the club’s operating permits were illegally obtained.

Health Minister Arben Taravari said 115 injured victims of the fire were still receiving treatment abroad.

Protests have been held across the country as well as in neighboring Greece. Dozens of North Macedonian citizens stood silent for an hour in the central square of the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki over the weekend.

Those who attended the silent vigil held black balloons and placards, one of which read, “Their Profits, Our Lives.” Some local residents joined them.

Twelve survivors of the fire are currently hospitalized in Greek civilian and military hospitals, many with severe burns and lung damage from smoke inhalation. Five are in Thessaloniki, which is close to the border with North Macedonia.